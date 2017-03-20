HUTCHINSON, KS — Superior Boiler Works, Inc. was recently notified that two boiler models submitted for air quality emissions testing in California have been certified as meeting certain emissions requirements. The SBW Apache boiler models in sizes 47.5 and 40 boiler horsepower both met the stringent requirements established by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for sub 20 ppm NOx emissions.

The Superior Boiler Works Apache boiler is a durable and reliable two-pass refractory-back boiler that has undergone several improvements over the decades. It’s the same boiler model that has been used extensively in the production of ethanol at ethanol-producing facilities.

“We’re extremely pleased and excited to receive this low-emissions certification related to the area around southern California,” said Superior Boiler Works Vice President of Sales and Marketing Gabriel Dauphin. “This is a testament to our engineering and innovation involved with insuring low emissions are obtained and operating efficiencies are maintained in the equipment we provide to our customers. We also recognize and thank our partners, Nationwide Boiler and Power Flame, who helped assist us in the overall success of this project.”

California has been a major driver of several low-emissions initiatives to combat environmental issues. SBW has always been at the forefront of low-emissions technology related to boilers and boiler systems. And, while low emissions are targeted for California and other areas needing special attention, the company always strives to maintain efficiency.