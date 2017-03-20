The 2016 grand prize winner of the Caleffi Excellence contest was announced during a recent Coffee with Caleffi™ webinar. Selected from 12 monthly finalists by our executives, Pete “The Heat” Evangelista of Stout Mechanical (Longmont, Colo.) delivered on his award winning installation.

Evangelista's goal was to design and install a high efficiency, state-of-the-art hydronic system with accurate and user friendly controls to provide room-by-room residential comfort while allowing simultaneous heating and cooling when needed. To accomplish that goal, Caleffi components were used for air elimination and venting, zoning, balancing, hydraulic separation, 3-way diverting and thermostatically controlled mixing. The solar subsystem includes Caleffi pump station, solar expansion tank and pre-insulated line sets.

The contest offers an opportunity in which designers of hydronic or plumbing systems can showcase their work that incorporate our products. Monthly finalists were determined by an instant audience poll of the popular educational webinar series, Coffee with Caleffi. Finalists received an iPad® mini and became eligible to win the grand prize: a trip to Italy with their guest to see Caleffi World Headquarters and receive a personalized tour of our factories and design facilities.

The contest resumes during the second quarter of 2017.

Click here to see a full gallery of the winning installation.