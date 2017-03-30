BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Spirax Sarco, a manufacturer of products and services for steam system management, hosted its annual charity event March 11, 2017, at the Westin Hotel in Savannah, Ga., where participants built prosthetic hands for children in third-world countries who are missing limbs.

There are 300,000 landmine rated amputees globally and 20 percent of those are children. Spirax Sarco employees worked in teams to build 37 prosthetic hands for global distribution to children in need. With one hour to build them, employee teams collaborated to reach the common goal of successfully building one hand per group. The prosthetics built are a low-cost alternative to typical medical-grade prosthetic hands, which generally cost about $3,000 per unit.

“This is a rewarding experience and the people of Spirax Sarco always like the opportunity to give back.,” said Lorraine Wiseman, president and general manager of Spirax Sarco. “The children who are receiving these hands had to overcome adversity that none of us can imagine. We are here to help them be resilient, overcome their adversity and give them a smile at the end of the day.”