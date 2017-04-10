PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Tankless water heater manufacturer Rinnai America Corp. completed its successful sponsorship March 4 of the Rinnai 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The company served as primary sponsor of the No. 51 Rinnai 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry with driver Jeremy Clements, as well as the No. 72 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entry with driver Cole Whitt, who raced March 5.

Rinnai COO Frank Windsor served as Grand Marshal of the race, where he welcomed the crowd to the first Rinnai 250 and called out the famous “Drivers, start your engines!” line. A customer served as the race’s honorary starter and waved the green flag to mark the start of the event.

Select Rinnai attendees were introduced in the pre-race drivers meeting and participated in driver introductions, while approximately 30 employees and guests were on site at Victory Lane when winner Kyle Busch received the tankless-themed Rinnai 250 trophy. Additional employees and customers participated in pit tours and visited the garages.

In addition, Rinnai tankless water-heating products were installed in 19 locations throughout the track, including four shower stations and multiple concession areas. The company sponsored two branded suites for company guests, as well as 1,000 grandstand seats. At the Rinnai Fan Zone, attendees could win prizes in a water gun carnival game, and enter to win a tankless product.

Throughout the year, the tankless manufacturer will be using the track for 38 training events where customers will come from all across the country for product training and NASCAR driving experiences.

Rinnai’s sponsorship with Atlanta Motor Speedway also includes regional hospitality opportunities and training events at other Speedway Motorsports-owned facilities around the country. The company recently hosted an event with grandstand seats and pit access for local employees and customers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and plans to have a presence at the races in Fort Worth, Texas; Sonoma, Calif.; Bristol, Tenn.; and Loudon, N.H.