The Environmental Protection Agency is gearing up for the second annual Energy Star Water Heater Promotion, which will run Sept. 1-Oct. 31, 2017. The promotion encourages consumers with old water heaters to plan their replacement with models in the Energy Star program.

This year’s call-to-action is themed “Upgrade Now and Warm Up to Savings.” The intent is to appeal more to families and emphasize the peace of mind you get knowing that your water heater will not suddenly break down and you are making a choice that is good for the environment.

According to the EPA, water heaters are the second-highest source of energy usage in the home. Energy Star-certified water heaters — heat pump water heaters, solar water heaters, gas condensing water heaters and tankless gas water heaters — are energy-efficient models from many manufacturers to help consumers save money on energy costs.

Energy Star intends to promote this year’s water heater campaign through ads on Google Display Networks, Facebook, boosted video content on YouTube, as well as native content in DIY/renovation publications.

Contractors interested in using Energy Star marketing materials — point-of-purchase templates, online graphics, social media examples, an infographic and an “Ask the Expert” video — can access them here.

Last year’s promotional campaign garnered total media impressions of nearly 8 million, including:

• Influencer native content, including Bob Vila, This Old House, and Hearst publications — nearly 5 million impressions;

• Google Display Network ads and Facebook ads — 3.4 million impressions and 32,000 clicks; and

• YouTube “Ask the Expert” video — 49,000 views, nearly 200,000 impressions.