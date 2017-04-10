MILWAUKEE, WIS. — Caleffi hired Nicki Bowling as its marketing communications manager. With this role, she will be responsible for conceiving and leading North America marketing initiatives involving branding, advertising, events, communications, specialized marketing programs and field sales support.

“Nicki brings a wealth of experience, enthusiasm and industry knowledge to the Caleffi family,” said CEO Mark Olson. “Her integrated marketing background and skill set are great assets as we find new ways to further expand our presence and strengthen the Caleffi brand here in North America.”

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Bowling most recently served at Danfoss as marketing manager Americas for the drives division (previously Vacon), and headed up communications, branding and event marketing. Prior to that, she held marketing roles with the Eaton Corp., Experian and the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

“I am delighted to join the Caleffi team and am excited to be a part of this innovative environment,” Bowling said. “The energy and brand values here seem an ideal match to my personal values and marketing passion.”