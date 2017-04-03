WESTFIELD, MASS. — Mestek’s Distributor Products Group announced the following organizational changes:

• Manny DaSilva is the new president of operations for RBI, a manufacturer of high-efficiency boilers and water heaters. He started as plant manager in 2001 and was promoted to operations manager in 2006. In 2010, DaSilva was elevated to vice president of operations.

• Mike Nihill was promoted to vice president of operations with a concentration on all facets of customer relations, including customer service and technical resources. Nihill is a 20-year veteran at Mestek, serving in various capacities from plant manufacturing supervisor and customer service management to product management and sales.

• Matt Kleszczynski is now the director of marketing for all DPG product offerings. He will continue to manage the day-to-day marketing initiatives for all commercial and residential product offerings. Kleszczynski began his career with Mestek in 2001 as a trade show coordinator and has worked in several different capacities over that timeframe, including customer service management, technical service and outside sales.

• Dan Torres transitioned from the company’s Presale Support team into his new role as product manager for SpacePak, manufacturer of small-duct, DX-based heating/cooling and hydronic heating/cooling through reverse-cycle heat pumps. Torres brings with him more than six years of experience in the research and development group, with a concentration on new product development and certification standards. Prior to coming to Mestek, he worked in the field as a residential and commercial HVAC technician.

• Tim McNeill was appointed director of application engineering and presales support. He will oversee the newly created Presales Group, which provides assistance in the sizing, design and layout of equipment applications across various Mestek divisions. Presale also provides front-end support for residential small-duct offerings under the SpacePak division. McNeill has been with Mestek for four years and brings with him more than 20 years of experience as a consulting engineer with an emphasis on boiler and chiller plants.

• Tom Neill is now the applications engineering manager for all DPG product offerings. He began his career with the company in 1979 as a sales engineer, moving up to senior application engineer and, most recently, manager of project engineering. Neill will manage the daily operations of the Applications Engineering Department, as well as provide field support and product training.

• Mike Nolan was named senior applications engineer, working in the Presale Support group with concentrated responsibility for the Sterling HVAC and SpacePak product lines. He began his 25-year history with the company in the design and drafting department of Smith boilers before transferring to the corporate engineering department, where he took a lead role on Sterling HVAC Products.