MOUNT VERNON, IOWA — Inefficient, leaking boilers. Thousands of dollars in repairs. Sounds like a recipe for disaster for any end user, let alone an entire university campus. That was the case for Cornell College as the existing steam-heating system posed too many challenges to remain status quo. Installed in the late 1800s, the original heating system consisted of a steam central plant that supplied all of the buildings on the university grounds with steam heat. Originally using ...