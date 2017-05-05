APPLE VALLEY, MINN. — Uponor North America is expanding its manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Apple Valley, Minn., beginning late spring 2017, with completion expected by January 2018. The company says the $17.4 million investment will be used toward the expansion of an additional 58,000 sq. ft. to increase manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand for PEX tubing in plumbing, fire sprinkler, radiant heating and cooling, and hydronic piping systems used in residential and commercial buildings.

Uponor also has leased an 8,500-sq.-ft. office and lab space in a building next to its manufacturing annex, which the company’s technology group will occupy beginning mid-May 2017.

“Apple Valley's latest expansion with its automated packaging technology will become operational as Uponor celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2018,” says Jyri Luomakoski, president and CEO, Uponor. “In an established organization like Uponor, we always remind ourselves that we constantly need to introduce new solutions, new ways of working and new ways to view the world to better serve our loyal customers.”

This is the tenth expansion since Uponor began operations in Apple Valley in 1990. The most recent expansion took place in 2016 when the company invested $18 million and added 88,000 sq. ft. to its manufacturing facility. The company has a distribution center and resin-receiving facility located in nearby Lakeville, Minn. By year-end, the total Twin Cities metro area footprint will amount to 738,000 sq. ft., which is nearly 17 acres of facilities under roof.

Uponor announced last year it was consolidating the Canadian head office with its eastern distribution center, which moved to Mississauga, Ont., last June; the Canadian headquarters moved into the same building last month. To further unify the Canadian team and take advantage of centralized efficiencies, they are expanding its estimation and commercial piping design services, also located in Mississauga. This alignment resulted in closing its Regina, Sask., office.

New features in Mississauga include a training facility that will hold up to 50 attendees as well as a hands-on application lab. To complement the new venue and its traditional plumbing and radiant heating/cooling training classes, the new Canadian facility will begin offering engineering continuing education units beginning

June 2.