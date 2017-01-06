LORTON, VA. — President of Lorton, Virginia-based Foley Mechanical, Dan Foley is a firm believer that the early bird gets the worm, especially in the mechanical contracting business. “I typically get to the office by 5:45 every morning,” said Foley. “That leaves me time to skirt the D.C. metro traffic, and even more importantly it gives me enough prep time, so I can have my guys out the door and heading to service calls as soon as they arrive.” Encouraged by ...