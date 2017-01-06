LORTON, VA. — President of Lorton, Virginia-based Foley Mechanical, Dan Foley is a firm believer that the early bird gets the worm, especially in the mechanical contracting business. “I typically get to the office by 5:45 every morning,” said Foley. “That leaves me time to skirt the D.C. metro traffic, and even more importantly it gives me enough prep time, so I can have my guys out the door and heading to service calls as soon as they arrive.” Encouraged by ...
Register For Free or Sign In to Access Entire Article
"Mechanical contractor shares three Golden Rules for success" is FREE to access as a registered user on Contractormag.com. Why register for Contractormag.com? It's simple and free, and provides:
- Access to exclusive articles and news coverage
- The full version of all monthly digital editions dating back to 2010
- Allows you to comment on articles and discuss news with Contractor's editors
- Gain valuable media content and more!