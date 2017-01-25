WASHINGTON, DC — Today, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) released its national ranking of the top states in the country for LEED green building and Illinois is the third state in the nation for 2016. The annual list highlights states throughout the country that made significant strides in sustainable building design, construction and transformation over the past year.

Illinois had a total of 151 LEED-certified projects representing 2.82 gross square feet of certified space per resident.

“Illinois has been a phenomenal trailblazer in green building and LEED certifications and is leading the way toward a more sustainable future for generations to come,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC. “The success of LEED could not happen without support from states likes Illinois that believe in being environmentally and socially responsible and have committed to transforming the built environment. With each new LEED certification, we are lowering carbon emissions, creating a healthier environment, driving economic growth and prioritizing sustainable practices that will positively impact the way residents, communities and cities live, work and play.”

According to USGBC’s 2015 Green Building Economic Impact Study, LEED construction is projected to support 413,000 total jobs in Illinois and have a total impact on GDP of $36.13 billion from 2015-2018.

“Illinois remains a green building leader year in and year out thanks to the passionate and committed network of sustainability professionals here,” said Brian Imus, executive director, USGBC – Illinois Chapter. “Building on this success and expertise, our network is already gearing up for more in the years to come. That means implementing green buildings and carbon drawdown strategies that will strengthen the health and livability of every neighborhood in Illinois.”

Now in its seventh year, the ranking assesses the total square feet of LEED-certified space per resident based on U.S. Census data and includes commercial and institutional green building projects certified during 2016.

The full ranking is as follows:

2016 Top 10 States for LEED

A few notable projects that certified in Illinois in 2016 include:

Motor Row Brewing in Chicago; LEED Silver

Chiaravalle Montessori School North Wing in Evanston; LEED Platinum

Presence Center for Advanced Care in Chicago; LEED Gold

Collectively, 1,819 commercial and institutional projects achieved LEED certification within the Top 10 States for LEED in 2016, representing 309.12 gross square feet of real estate. Across the United States, 3,366 projects were certified in 2016, representing 470.39 million square feet.

The LEED green building certification system is the foremost program for the design, construction, maintenance and operations of green buildings. More than 59,000 commercial, neighborhood and residential projects are currently LEED certified, comprising more than 6 billion square feet of construction space in all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 164 countries and territories globally.