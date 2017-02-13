PORTLAND, OR — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced today that it has been awarded LEED Platinum Certification for its new Corporate Headquarters building in Portland, Oregon. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes, and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

“As a leader in the industry with a reputation for high standards in engineering and sustainable practices, we felt it was important to have our headquarters campus reflect those values,” said Martin Daum, president and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America. “As one of Portland’s largest employers, we will now have a state-of-the-art work environment to inspire the great talent in our organization and to continue contributing to long-term prosperity in Portland.”

"With its new headquarters building, Daimler achieved something only one percent of office buildings nationwide can claim: an Energy Star score of 99 out of 100, making the design energy-efficiency sky high,” said Chief Sustainability Strategist Nicole Isle of Glumac, a sustainable design engineering firm focused on energy efficiency, water conservation, and improving the indoor occupant health. “Maintaining this high-level of energy efficiency is now the challenge, and Daimler Trucks is actively tracking its energy use and efficiency of all building systems. They are truly walking the talk and we couldn’t be prouder of their commitment to sustainability.”

DTNA achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. LEED is the foremost program for the design, construction and operation of green buildings.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role of the building industry in that effort, Daimler Trucks North America demonstrates their leadership through their LEED Platinum certification of their Portland headquarters.”

Some elements of the DTNA flagship building that helped it earn the highest LEED certification include:

95% of the demolition and construction waste was recycled from the project site.

The dramatically reduced energy consumption of the building was achieved through a variety of features, including LED lighting, an intelligently controlled radiant HVAC system, and onsite renewable energy.

A living green wall is installed in the lobby to bring the outdoors inside with the natural air cleaning benefits of vegetation absorbing CO2 and a green roof for storm water management.

A new greenway path running along the Willamette for use by employees and the public.

100% outdoor air provided to each space with higher levels of filtration improves air quality.

A new employee transportation program that provides subsidized access to public transportation, increased electric car charging stations and access to a fleet of electric onsite Smart cars for employee use.

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.