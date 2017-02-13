WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — A select few students at Purdue University now get to call an upgraded, energy efficient late 1920s vintage bungalow, “home.” Whirlpool Corporation engineers are working with Purdue University to transform an off-campus house into a net-zero energy, water and waste structure. Called ReNEWW house — Retrofitted Net-zero Energy, Water and Waste — the house received energy improvements starting in 2014. The ReNEWW House is an ...
