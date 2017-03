OKLAHOMA CITY — Randy Hunter, the owner and founder of Hunter Mechanical & Controls has been in business since 1986. For the first five years, he was a one-man show. “We grew very slowly over a period of time,” Hunter explained, “I think we have about 50 employees now.” Hunter Mechanical does most of its work in the Oklahoma City metro area, but will take jobs that are almost a two-hour drive away. The company is known for its commercial work, and for ...