GREENVILLE, IL — Enertech Global, LLC, a manufacturer of geothermal heat pumps, is pleased to announce it has been certified to the ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 management standards. Certification audits were held at both Enertech’s Greenville, IL and Mitchell, SD locations in October, 2016. As of December 8, 2016, both locations are officially certified to quality management standard ISO 9001 and environmental management standard ISO 14001.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental, international organization with a membership of 163 national standards bodies. ISO has published more than 21000 International Standards and related documents, covering almost every industry. These standards give specifications for products, services and systems, to ensure quality, safety and efficiency.

“Enertech chose to have an independent audit conducted to demonstrate our commitment to quality. With the ISO9001 certification our customers should experience improved quality and service, continued on-time delivery and fewer returned products,” said Dan Jackson, Vice President of Operations. “These benefits will be achieved through the proven quality management systems that are mandated by 9001.”

The ISO 9001:2008 standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. The goal is to ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services.

ISO 14001:2004 provides practical tools for companies and organizations of all kinds looking to manage their environmental responsibilities. Eco-consciousness is one of Enertech’s core values, and the company is proud to have achieved ISO 14001:2004 certification.

“These certifications are a commitment to our customers that we are going to continue to provide best in class products and services and that we’re going to do it while lessening our impact on the environment,” Adam Wells, Manufacturing Manager, said. “Enertech prides itself on providing environmentally friendly products and services that meet or exceed customer expectation. The certifications to these ISO standards will push us to continuously get better so that we can always provide the best possible customer experience.”

“Enertech’s mission has always been ‘geothermal made better,’ and we believe that this certification process will bring us even closer to that goal,” said Enertech CEO Steve Smith. “I would like to thank our employees for their continued dedication to quality and environmental responsibility, and for their efforts in helping Enertech to achieve ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications.”