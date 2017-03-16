NORTHBROOK, IL — F.E. Moran Fire Protection has announced that Ken Klimasz will be taking on the role of the President of F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois (FPN). Klimasz has been a key player in FPN’s growth and success over the past five years. His knowledge and experience in the fire protection industry has helped grow FPN to one of the top fire protection companies in the Chicago area.

On the role change, Brian Ramsey said, “Brian Moran and I are confident in Ken’s ability to take on his new role and to work with other members of FPN toward an even higher level of success. His fire protection experience combined with his knowledge of the operational side of FPN makes him an ideal president for the business unit.”



With Klimasz taking on the president role, Gavin Hansen will become Vice President of FPN. Hansen has been a driving force behind FPN’s successful growth in the service and inspection markets and has taken on additional responsibilities as the company grew. He has proven through his years of service at FPN to be a natural leader, and we believe that he will thrive in his new role.



F.E. Moran Fire Protection has been providing fire protection solutions to Northern Illinois and Northwestern Indiana for over forty years. Their knowledgeable project managers, designers and field staff work together to develop and deliver fire protection solutions meeting the specific requirements of their clients’ facilities. For more information on F.E. Moran Fire Protection visit www.femoranfp.com.