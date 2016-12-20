DALLAS - The American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) is now accepting applications for its popular online scholarship, the AFSA High School Scholarship Contest. The scholarship will award a total of $20,000 to 10 lucky winners.

The High School Scholarship Contest is open to high school seniors who wish to pursue a college degree or technical education. Ten winners will be randomly chosen, and each winner will receive a $2,000 prize that will be paid directly to the accredited educational institution of the winner's choice, to be used for tuition and/or books for the fall 2017 semester. To enter, high school seniors can visit afsascholarship.org, where they will read an educational essay with information about fire sprinklers. After reading, the student will then be asked to take a 10-question, multiple-choice reading comprehension test. For each question answered correctly, students will receive one entry into a drawing for one of the 10 $2,000 scholarships. A total of 10 entries into the drawing are possible.



The 2016-2017 high school contest is currently open online, and will run through 12:00 p.m. Central Time April 7, 2017. Since 1996, AFSA has provided over a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships to help fulfill the educational dreams of students from across the nation. Nearly 43,150 high school seniors from across the United States entered the 2015-2016 contest.



For individuals who have already graduated from high school or earned a GED, AFSA also offers the Second Chance Scholarship Contest. Although the 2016 Second Chance Contest has closed, the contest will open again in the spring of 2017. Those seeking to pursue a college degree or trade school education - including returning military, parents returning to the workforce, as well as high school seniors, are encouraged to enter. The Second Chance Contest offers five $1,000 scholarships annually.



Through these scholarships, AFSA hopes to create greater awareness by educating students who otherwise may not recognize the importance of fire safety - in commercial buildings, homes, college dormitories, multi-family residences, and more. For details or to apply for either scholarship, visit afsascholarship.org.