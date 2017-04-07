iStock/Thinkstock
ServiceTitan, www.servicetitan.com, cloud-based business management software for residential contractors in HVAC, plumbing and electrical services is designed to help run the entire operation of a home service business. It handles call management, quotes/estimates, scheduling and dispatch, invoicing, reporting and mobile connectivity. It also offers marketing management tools.