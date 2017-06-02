Previously, as part of strategic marketing at Siemens Building Technologies, Richard Nortier developed go-to-market strategies for multiple business lines. Prior to that, he held product line management and development engineering functions at Sloan Valve Co.
He has more than 20 years of experience spans all aspects of marketing and brand development.
DES PLAINES, ILL. — Commercial faucet manufacturer Chicago Faucets named Richard Nortier as its director of marketing. Nortier will be responsible for product management, strategic marketing, strategic pricing and marketing communications.
“Rick’s [more than] 20 years of experience spans all aspects of marketing and brand development, a definite asset as we continue to grow,” said Andreas Nowak, CEO, Chicago Faucets. “[He] will translate the company’s business objectives into marketing strategies and plans that drive revenue.”
Previously, as part of strategic marketing at Siemens Building Technologies, Nortier developed go-to-market strategies for multiple business lines. Prior to that, he held product line management and development engineering functions at Sloan Valve Co.
Nortier has a Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois-Chicago and holds an MBA in marketing management from DePaul University.