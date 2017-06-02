DES PLAINES, ILL. — Commercial faucet manufacturer Chicago Faucets named Richard Nortier as its director of marketing. Nortier will be responsible for product management, strategic marketing, strategic pricing and marketing communications.

“Rick’s [more than] 20 years of experience spans all aspects of marketing and brand development, a definite asset as we continue to grow,” said Andreas Nowak, CEO, Chicago Faucets. “[He] will translate the company’s business objectives into marketing strategies and plans that drive revenue.”

Previously, as part of strategic marketing at Siemens Building Technologies, Nortier developed go-to-market strategies for multiple business lines. Prior to that, he held product line management and development engineering functions at Sloan Valve Co.

Nortier has a Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois-Chicago and holds an MBA in marketing management from DePaul University.