DEERFIELD, ILL. — The Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group, a division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, hired Mark-Hans Richer as senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer. Bringing more than 26 years of corporate and agency experience to the GPG, Richer has extensive background leading marketing, promotions, consumer experiences and customer operations for industry-leading domestic and global brands.

In his new role, Richer will help elevate and expand the group’s Moen, Riobel, ROHL and Perrin & Rowe global brands, identifying strategic and consumer-led opportunities to drive innovation to fulfill unmet consumer needs. He also will be responsible for guiding global product development efforts and industrial design to create new offerings under this house of brands.

“Mark-Hans is a creative, results-oriented leader with strengths in portfolio brand management and innovation across multiple geographies,” said Nicholas Fink, president, GPG. “His strategic, consumer-insight-driven approach to marketing and product development allows him to pinpoint what consumers want, and connect with them to find solutions that are both unique and practical.”

Previously, Richer served as senior vice president, chief marketing officer at Harley-Davidson. There, he and his teams delivered firsts in product planning through customer-led innovation, including the creation of Harley’s first factory customization program and first electric motorcycle development. He also introduced a segmented marketing strategy and structure that resulted in the company reaching the No. 1 market share position in all U.S. demographics, as well as global growth.

Prior to Harley-Davidson, Richer held multiple marketing and advertising director-level roles within General Motors at Pontiac, GMC and Chevy Trucks, and at DDB Chicago where he managed major consumer accounts such as McDonald’s, SC Johnson, General Mills and Clorox. From these efforts, Richer was inducted into the American Advertising Federation's Hall of Achievement in 2006.

Richer holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Northwestern University and a Master’s in business administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.