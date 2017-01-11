For many years, there has been a practice in the field of hydronics of taking a code-compliant, dual-use, tank-style water heater and using it for both domestic hot water (DHW) and space heating by circulating the hot water through radiant floor heating circuits. From the outset, as a master plumber charged with protecting the health of the nation, I have been opposed to this design. And quite frankly, I, along with other well-known industry experts, have gone before code development bodies ...