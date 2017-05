As a professional comfort contractor, most people understand the need to listen to the consumer. You have two ears and only one mouth. Listen to the consumer to find out what their wishes, wants, needs and expectations are before you speak. I say this, because I have been practicing this method for most of my 40 years in this business. If we start talking first, we are assuming a lot of information that will lead to a dissatisfied, uncomfortable customer. Popular NowPlumbing and Heating ...