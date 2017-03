MORTON GROVE, ILL. — Shortly before bombs fell on Pearl Harbor, Bell & Gossett opened the doors to its Morton Grove facility. December 7, 2016, marked the 75-year anniversary of the building and Xylem Bell & Gossett hosted a rededication ceremony to celebrate a century of innovation and 75 years of serving as one of Morton Grove’s largest employers. Why is manufacturing important to the area? “It brings jobs and it puts Morton Grove on the map,” said Morton ...