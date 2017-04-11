TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Commercial plumbing products manufacturer T&S Brass and Bronze Works reorganized and expanded its plumbing division in order to provide increased support to customers. Mike Donleavy joined T&S Brass in late 2016 as Eastern regional sales manager for plumbing, completing the team with sales managers Jon Gustafson and Eric Isenbarger.

Popular Now Size matters when adding an indirect water heater 5 most common plumbing code violations How to embrace an advertising media mix

Zach Theisen was named director of key accounts for plumbing, where he works closely with several T&S customers to provide hands-on support and engagement. David Kachurak was named director of specification for plumbing, where he develops and enhances T&S product specifications to streamline and improve specifying for engineers, architects and owners.