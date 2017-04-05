CINCINNATI — The Associated General Contractors of America named TP Mechanical of Cincinnati as its National Safety Contractor of the Year for companies that performed more than 1 million man-hours per year. The award was presented to TP Mechanical at AGC’s National Safety Awards program in March.

TP Mechanical’s safety program is based on its “Safety First, Always First” core value.

“This award recognizes the hard work and efforts of the entire TP Mechanical organization,” said President and CEO Bill Riddell. “Safety is a way of life here, and one of our biggest corporate achievements is that our employees go home every night injury-free.”

Five AGC judges, including representatives from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Naval Department and Intel, named three category finalists based on five criteria:

• Company management commitment;

• Active employee participation;

• Safety training;

• Work site hazard identification and control; and

• Safety program.

The TP Mechanical team of Riddell, Rick Absher, John Warren and John McCann made a final safety presentation to the panel of judges before the award was announced.