ROCKVILLE, MD. — The incoming Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) President Greg L. Fuller is certainly ready for the challenge. Fuller joined MCAA’s Board of Directors in 2010 and recently became president of the MCAA at this year’s annual convention. Fuller is the president and owner of North Mechanical Contracting, Inc. and North Mechanical Services, Inc., a mechanical construction and service contractor based in Indianapolis. Greg joined North ...