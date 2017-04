MINNEAPOLIS — The new, $1.1 billion U.S. Bank stadium is the largest public works project in Minnesota history. Built on the site of the former Metrodome, it is at 1,750,000-sq.ft. nearly twice the size of the Viking’s old stadium and combines cutting-edge architecture with the latest in sustainable technology. The design-assist mechanical contract for the stadium went to Harris Mechanical, one of the Harris Companies headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Harris team ...