WALDWICK, N.J. — Armistead Mechanical, a provider of mechanical construction, engineering and contracting services throughout the New Jersey/New York area, received the 2016 Safety Excellence Award from the Mechanical Contractors Association of America at the group’s annual convention March 5-9 in San Diego. This is the second time in three years that Armistead Mechanical has earned this award.

The MCAA/CNA Safety Excellence Award honors companies across the United States that demonstrate the highest level of commitment to, and execution of, safety strategies. Armistead Mechanical was recognized in the 250,000-400,000 work hours level — the third of five tiered categories. Chris Byrne, safety coordinator for Armistead Mechanical, accepted the honor on the company’s behalf.

“Receiving recognition of our sustained commitment to the prevention of workplace injury and illness, and the well-being of our employees, is extremely gratifying and exemplifies our dedication to our personnel and partners,” said Kevin Armistead, chief operating officer of Armistead Mechanical.

To be eligible for an MCAA/CNA Safety Excellence Award, companies must earn safety statistics exceeding the nationwide industry averages, as well as submit a written application detailing its safety program, including any innovative initiatives that helped it achieve such high degrees of safety.

Co-sponsor CAN is the endorsed insurance carrier for MCAA.