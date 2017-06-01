MOKENA, ILL. — ASSE/ARCSA/IAPMO/ANSI Series 21000-2017, Professional Qualifications Standard for Rainwater Catchment Systems Personnel, has been designated as an American National Standard by the American National Standards Institute, and is now available for purchase.

With an increasing number of residential, commercial, and industrial rainwater and stormwater systems being installed, there was a request for ASSE International to develop a standard for professionals who work on these systems. The result is the voluntary, consensus ASSE/ARCSA/IAPMO/ANSI Series 21000, which contains the uniform minimum requirements for qualified designers and installers of rainwater catchment systems, and inspectors of rainwater/stormwater catchment systems.

The standards within ASSE/ARCSA/IAPMO/ANSI Series 21000 provide best practices for the design and installation of viable alternative water systems utilizing captured rainwater. These systems have the potential to bring potable water to areas that have development restrictions, depleted ground or surface water sources, or infrastructure that is unable to deliver suitable water quantities or qualities.

“The practices set in ASSE/ARCSA/IAPMO/ANSI Series 21000 can reduce the need for long distances of pumping, plumbing, heating and treating, which in turn can save millions of dollars in energy costs,” said Working Group Chairperson Timothy T. Haley. “Properly designed, installed and inspected alternative water systems can give landscaped and garden areas a source of water to replace the use of potable water for irrigation, and allow for watering during times of drought. These systems can also provide water for industrial applications.

“Additionally, rainwater capture systems can help mitigate the infiltration of pollution carried by heavy rains into our waterways. There are many other potential uses for captured rainwater as well — all of which have the potential to save costs and energy, and help lessen our footprint on the environment.”

Until now, there was no consensus standard that set the minimum training requirements for rainwater catchment professionals. In 2013, ARCSA/ASPE/ANSI 63-2013: Rainwater Catchment Systems, was developed. In 2015, ARCSA/ASPE/ANSI 78-2015: Stormwater Harvesting System Design for Direct End-Use Applications, was developed.

With these standards in place, the American Rainwater Catchment Systems Association and the ASSE International board of directors approved the development of a professional qualifications standard for rainwater catchment and stormwater harvesting professionals. This new professional qualifications standard will level qualifications and raise the bar for personnel who install, design, and inspect these important and evolving systems.

To purchase the ANSI-designated ASSE/ARCSA/IAPMO/ANSI Series 21000, visit the ASSE International Webstore. For questions regarding the standard, contact Marianne Waickman, ASSE International professional qualifications coordinator, at marianne.waickman@asse-plumbing.org or by phone at (708) 995-3015.