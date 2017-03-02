ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®), publisher of the Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand), has posted online the 2017 Public Comment Monograph that will be reviewed by the technical committee at its WE•Stand Technical Committee meeting March 28-29 in Ontario, Calif.

No hardcopy editions of this publication will be printed or distributed. Interested parties are encouraged to download the document at the following URL: http://www.iapmo.org/WESTAND/Pages/DocumentInformation.aspx

WE•Stand draws upon IAPMO’s core competency and industry expertise in plumbing systems for the purpose of providing comprehensive requirements to optimize water use practices attributed to the built environment while maintaining protection of the public health, safety, and welfare.

IAPMO employs a consensus development process accredited by the American National Standards Institute, gathering the largest assembly of plumbing and mechanical experts in the world at its annual education and business conference and technical committee meetings, enabling anyone — members and non-members alike — to have a voice on proposed changes to the code.

IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the code development process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public health, safety and welfare through strict governance of the Uniform Codes. Installers, plumbing and mechanical officials, the construction industry, engineers and manufacturers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes.

For questions, contact Dan Cole at 708/995-3009 or by email at dan.cole@iapmo.org.