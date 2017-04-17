W. CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — April13, 2017— Proposed standardWK58343, Specification for Cold-Expansion Fittings with PEX CompressionSleeves for Crosslinked Polyethylene (PEX) Tubing, is currently being developed by ASTM International’s committee on plastic piping systems (F17). The standard would help support fittings and sleeves for PEX piping systems capable of high pressures and temperatures.

The new cold-expansion fittings and PEX compressionsleeves are suitable forcommercial and residential potable water and heating applications.Applications include sealed central heating and cooling such as under-floor radiant heating systems, potable water plumbing systems, water service lines and geothermal.



The proposed standard could be used by manufacturers of polymer and lead-free brass fittings for PEX tubing according to ASTM F876. Regulatory bodies could use the standard when specifying new fittings.

ASTM Committee F17 on Plastic Piping Systems Next Meeting: Nov. 13-16, 2017, November Committee Week, Atlanta, Ga.



ASTM welcomes participation in the development of its standards. Become a member at www.astm.org/JOIN.



Over 12,000 ASTM standards operate globally, improving the lives of millions every day.



For more news in this sector, visit www.astm.org/sn-construction.