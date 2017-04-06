ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Plumbing Manufacturers International Technical Director Matt Sigler added two more committee appointments to his active plumbing industry leadership posts. He has been appointed to a committee that oversees NSF/ANSI 61 and 372 — plumbing industry standards restricting the lead content of materials coming into contact with drinking water. Sigler’s term on the Joint Committee on Drinking Water Additives – System Components began in March 2017.

In addition, Sigler began participating on the International Code Council’s Plumbing, Mechanical, Fuel Gas Code Action Committee, which is charged with developing code proposals for the International Plumbing Code, International Mechanical Code, International Fuel Gas Code, International Swimming Pool and Spa Code and corresponding sections in the International Residential Code. He is coordinating suggestions from PMI members for developing code proposals for the 2021 version of the ICC codes.

Popular Now No pay arrangements in advance, no work A matter of steam balance Contractor's top ten by type of work

Sigler, who resides in Orlando, Fla., also represents PMI members on the following committees:

• American Society of Mechanical Engineers A112 Plumbing Materials and Equipment Technical Committee

• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials Uniform Plumbing Code Technical Committee

• IAPMO Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard Technical Committee

• American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers SPC 188 Technical Committee

• ICC A117.1 Technical Committee

• American Society for Testing and Materials F15 Consumer Products Technical Committee

• Canadian Plumbing Industry Advisory Council

• American National Standards Institute Accreditation Committee

• Alliance for Water Efficiency Research Committee

• NSF 350 Task Group on Non-Potable Water Use

• NSF 459 Biofilm Protocol Development Committee

• NSF 444 Prevention of Injury and Disease Associated with Building Water Systems Committee

• Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association National Standard Plumbing Code Committee