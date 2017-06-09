WASHINGTON — The Modular Building Institute and the International Code Council are the driving forces behind efforts to accelerate the use of modular construction and eliminate barriers in the industry by developing a series of modular-themed guidelines and resources for code officials.



“The current content of the I-Codes and referenced standards must be updated to address the rapidly growing modular construction industry,” said MBI Executive Director Tom Hardiman. “We are seeing towns and states across the country struggle with how to address the increasing use of containerized structures. It’s a great concept, but we have to be able to demonstrate that this is a safe process for end users, while also protecting the significant investment that has already been made in these units.”

Tentative plans call for the ICC and MBI to collaborate on a series of guidelines and standards, including a model administrative program as well as more resources for the use of containerized structures.



“Off-site construction can provide real solutions to many challenges facing the construction industry today,” said ICC Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO.

Already successful in getting new language included in the 2018 International Building Code specifically addressing relocatable buildings — a significant portion of the modular construction industry — MBI’s new collaborative effort with ICC will focus more on permanent modular construction, bathroom pods and containerized structures.



The Modular Building Institute and the National Portable Storage Association are working together on an industry white paper regarding the safe use of containerized structures in the construction process. That white paper will be the introduction for working together with the ICC.

