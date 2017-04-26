WASHINGTON — A partnership among the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, the International Code Council, the American Institute of Architects, the Illuminating Engineering Society, and the U.S. Green Building Council is continuing to work toward unification of ASHRAE's Standard 189.1 for High Performance Green Buildings with ICC's International Green Construction Code into one single model code.

This integrated document, known as the “IgCC powered by 189.1,” will become the 2018 version of the IgCC, due to be published in summer 2018. The goal of the 2018-IgCC is to provide fundamental criteria for energy efficiency, resource conservation, water safety, land use, site development, indoor environmental quality and building performance that can be adopted broadly.

With that foundation, local jurisdictions can build upon regulatory requirements by leveraging complementary leadership strategies that support and encourage the evolution of the building community. Initial steps in achieving these outcomes include publishing the 2018-IgCC, streamlining compliance for aligned strategies in LEED certification, and promoting the use and implementation of these tools.

“The 2018-IgCC will provide the design and construction industry with the single, most effective way to deliver sustainable, resilient, high-performance buildings," said ICC Board President M. Dwayne Garriss, Georgia State Fire Marshal. "The ‘IgCC-powered-by-189.1’ joint initiative framed the essential sustainable construction building blocks on which future resilient initiatives can develop and expand.”

As a standing project committee, the ASHRAE 189.1 committee has updated the technical aspects of Standard 189.1-2014 using ASHRAE's continuous maintenance procedures. To publish the updated version of the standard in 2017, the committee has deadlines for the many revisions being proposed so they can be included in the 2018-IgCC publication.

ASHRAE's ANSI-approved process for these proposed changes to the standard will be wrapping up this summer, with final addenda undergoing public review now. Later this year, the final set of changes for the 2017 version of Standard 189.1 will be delivered to ICC. At that time, ICC will develop the administrative procedures for the technical content and codify the document into the 2018-IgCC.

Once the technical content of the 2018-IgCC is known, the USGBC will undertake an analysis of the measures from the model green code and compare them to LEED requirements. This process will begin while the 2018-IgCC is being codified. The USGBC and GBCI anticipate being able to communicate further progress on alignment at Greenbuild this year, to be held in Boston, Nov. 8-10.

Promotion of the 2018 model green code, with the goal of gaining wide-scale adoption, will begin in early 2018. Additional details of this co-promotion will be announced later this year.