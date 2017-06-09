WASHINGTON — The International Code Council and ICC Evaluation Service are working with the National Association of Home Builders to distribute the TechNotes series developed by NAHB’s Construction Technology Research Subcommittee and Innovation Research Lab.

The series is designed to assist builders in understanding and applying the latest code requirements as well as implementing best practices in order to avoid building performance issues related to interior humidity levels, condensation in wall and roof assemblies, and interior air quality.



The TechNotes series will continue to expand and include new topics. Currently included, and available free of charge, are the following:



• Whole-house mechanical ventilation. A summary of International Residential Code requirements for installing whole-house mechanical ventilation systems. System types, benefits, costs and design considerations are covered.