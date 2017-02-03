The International Code Council Family of Companies’ (ICC) theme for 2017 Building Safety Month, the 37th annual worldwide public safety campaign celebrated in May, is Code Officials: Partners in Community Safety and Economic Growth.

“Every day, code officials work to ensure the safety and welfare of citizens in the built environment,” explained ICC Board of Directors President M. Dwayne Garriss, who serves as the Georgia State Fire Marshal. “This year, Building Safety Month focuses on code officials and the critical role they have in developing and applying model codes and standards used in the design, build and compliance process to help construct safe, sustainable, and more affordable and resilient communities.”

During May, ICC’s 60,000-plus Members, along with other professionals in the construction and design community, will conduct events including school assemblies, hosting information booths at builder supply stores, and implementing proclamation signing ceremonies to increase awareness about the importance of building and remodeling to modern codes and standards.

Code Officials: Partners in Community Safety and Economic Growth will be supported by weekly themes that spotlight specific areas of the roles of code officials in building safety and fire prevention:

Week One, May 1-7, 2017, Mentoring the Next Generation of Building Professionals

Week Two, May 8-14, 2017, Building Design Solutions for All Ages

Week Three, May 15-21, 2017, Manage the Damage—Preparing for Natural Disasters

Week Four, May 22-28, 2017, Investing in Technology for Safety, Energy & Water Efficiency

ICC will provide several resources to assist communities in promoting Building Safety Month, including strategies on how to set up an event, a fill-in news release, a sample proclamation, kids’ activity pages, and much more. Many resources will be available for free download and others may be purchased from the ICC Store in the near future.

Building Safety Month also offers corporate sponsorship opportunities. For sponsorship information, please contact Sara Yerkes at SYerkes@IccSafe.org.