ONTARIO, CALIF. — IAPMO, in accordance with its Regulations Governing Committee Projects, announced that a Tentative Interim Amendment to the 2015 edition of the Uniform Plumbing Code is being submitted for public comment. The deadline to submit a comment is May 12. Completed forms may be emailed to enrique.gonzalez@iapmo.org.

TIA UPC 004-15 would revise some values in UPC Table 501.1(1) pertaining to water heater capacity ratings. IAPMO invites all interested parties to review the proposed TIA on the IAPMO website under Uniform Plumbing Code / Proposed TIAs and respond by filling out the comment form located here.