ONTARIO, CA — In accordance with the IAPMO Regulations Governing Committee Projects, IAPMO would like to announce that a Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) to the 2015 edition of the Uniform Plumbing Code® (UPC) is being submitted for public comment.

TIA UPC 001-15 revises text in UPC Section 402.6.1 regarding closet rings. IAPMO invites all interested parties to review the proposed TIA on the IAPMO website under Uniform Plumbing Code / Proposed TIAs and respond by filling out the comment forms located at http://codes.iapmo.org/docs/2015/UPC/Submit%20Public%20comment%20for%20TIA%20001-15.pdf.

The deadline to submit a comment is Jan. 24. Completed forms may be faxed to the Codes department at 909/472-4246. Copies may be obtained from and any questions answered by Enrique Gonzalez, Code Development Administrator, IAPMO, 4755 E. Philadelphia St., Ontario, CA 91761; (909) 230-5535; or enrique.gonzalez@iapmo.org.