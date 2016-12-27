ONTARIO, CA — The IAPMO Group has named Tom Palkon Executive Director of the ASSE International Chapter of IAPMO, LLC. Palkon will ensure that all of ASSE International’s activities are carried out within The IAPMO Group’s vision, mission and philosophy.

Palkon will take over for Scott Hamilton, who will transition to a critical role as Senior Director of Competency Development Services. Hamilton will work on programs that encompass IAPMO’s education and training efforts, as well as ASSE Professional Qualifications Standard development.

Since 2015, Palkon has served as IAPMO’s Senior Vice President of Water Systems, a responsibility he will retain. Before joining IAPMO, he spent 18 years with the Lisle, Ill.-based Water Quality Association (WQA) — the last three months of which he was the organization’s Executive Director — in strategic development and implementation, program/process design and development, and business operations within the water treatment industry. As Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of WQA from 2012 to 2014, Palkon provided oversight and direction to all phases of the association’s operations, including sales/marketing, product certification, laboratory testing, facility inspections, and professional certification. He spent the previous 10 years as WQA’s Director of Product Certification, overseeing service to more than 400 companies and thousands of certified products. Palkon began his work at WQA as a laboratory chemist before promotions to Laboratory Supervisor and ultimately Director.

“I look forward to working with ASSE International President Dana Colombo and the Board of Directors to initiate development and implementation of long-range strategies and yearly goals,” said Palkon, who also will oversee the ASSE International Product Listing (SEAL) Program, ASSE International Professional Certification, ASSE International Standards Program, and ASSE International membership.

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in biology, Palkon received his master of business administration from Keller Graduate School of Management, Chicago, graduating with distinction. Water Conditioning & Purification magazine has named him one of the 50 most influential people in the water treatment industry.