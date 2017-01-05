ANCHORAGE, AK — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) has changed the venue for its 2017 annual Education and Business Conference to the Hotel Captain Cook and the William Egan Convention Center, both located in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Captain Cook hotel is in downtown Anchorage. While some events will be held at the hotel, several others, including the Technical Meeting Convention, will be held a short walk or shuttle ride away at the Egan Convention Center, roughly four blocks from the hotel.

In late March, registration will open for this event, IAPMO’s 88th annual Education and Business Conference. With its beautiful sights and crisp air, the Association believes Anchorage is sure to be a great host city. Although the venue has changed, dates for the event will remain the same — Sept. 24-28.