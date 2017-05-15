ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) recently completed Technical Committee Meetings toward the development of the 2018 editions of the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®), both American National Standards.

During the May 1-4 meetings at the Disney Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim, the committees reviewed and moved to accept, amend and accept, or reject public comments regarding proposed amendments to the 2015 editions of the Uniform Codes. Public comments to the UPC address such issues as the addition of referenced standards for wall hung fixtures; insulation for exposed pipes and surfaces for accessible lavatories and sinks; waste fittings and overflows; flushometer valves; limitation of the water supply temperature to emergency shower and eyewash stations; new materials for water supply and distribution piping and drain, waste and vent piping; tracer wire for plastic material; testing the water supply system with air for PEX, PP or PE-RT tubing; horizontal trap arm lengths; engineered storm drainage systems; alternate water sources for nonpotable applications; and an alternative pipe sizing method for the water supply and distribution system.

Public comments to the UMC address combustibles within ducts or plenums; phenolic ducts; plenums; factory made air ducts and connectors; flexible air ducts; duct leakage tests; A2L and B2L refrigerants; materials for hydronic systems piping, tubing, and fittings; and copper refrigeration linesets. Additionally, the UMC Technical Committee requested a task group to address the term “factory made air ducts.”

In accordance with IAPMO’s American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited code development process, balloting through the UPC and UMC Technical Committees will begin on May 19 and conclude on June 16. The Report on Comments (ROC) will be created from these balloted actions and distributed to committee members on Aug. 21.

All suggested code amendments/additions/deletions published in the ROC shall be reviewed by the public during the UPC, UMC Technical Meeting Convention at IAPMO’s annual Education and Business Conference, Sept. 24-28, in Anchorage, Alaska, and voted upon by eligible IAPMO members in attendance at that time.

An ANSI Audited Designator, IAPMO gathers the largest assembly of plumbing and mechanical experts in the world at its annual Education and Business Conference and Technical Committee Meetings, enabling anyone — members and non-members alike — to have a voice and a vote on proposed changes to the code. The 2018 editions of the UPC and UMC will mark the sixth time these codes have been developed in this manner. IAPMO urges its members and other interested parties to get involved in the code development process to ensure effectiveness in preserving the public health, safety, and welfare through fair and balanced development of the Uniform Codes. Installers, plumbing, and mechanical officials, the construction industry, engineers and manufacturers all benefit from a cooperative effort in developing codes.

The entire 2018 code cycle timeline, as well as background on IAPMO’s ANSI-accredited consensus development process, may be found at http://www.iapmo.org/Pages/CodeDevelopment.aspx. For any further questions, please contact Lynne Simnick, IAPMO.