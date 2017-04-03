ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) last week convened the Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand) Technical Committee (TC) meeting to resolve public comments as an integral step in the procedure to develop WE•Stand as an American National Standard. When published later this year, WE•Stand will be the nation’s only American National Standard devoted entirely to plumbing and water efficiency.

During the March 28-29 meetings at IAPMO’s World Headquarters West in Ontario, Calif., the WE-Stand TC reviewed, debated, and acted on public comments to the proposed amendments to the WE-Stand draft. Billy Smith, CEO of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers, acted as interim chair for the meeting and led the discussions throughout the comment resolution process.

The public comments toward development of WE•Stand addressed such issues as:

Improved provisions for indoor water efficiency and landscape irrigation

Appropriate permitting and cross-connection prevention requirements for alternate water systems

Revisions to water heating design provisions allowing new fitting types that help to mitigate biofilmgrowth by providing improved scouring action in potable water pipes

Inclusion of a revised, statistically based pipe sizing method for residential applications in the appendices that will support the use of a water demand calculator to assist plumbing system designers to more accurately size systems to be consistent with the lower flow rates and consumption values from water efficient plumbing fixtures and appliances

Already working in advance of the next revision of WE•Stand in 2020, the TC reviewed and added to a list of recommended action items for task group activities that will convene in 2018. “I continue to be impressed with the knowledge and passion of the WE•Stand TC members throughout this deliberative process,” said Dan Cole, Technical Services Manager and primary staff for WE•Stand. “No other committee on water efficiency has the breadth of experience and vision that this TC embodies. We are grateful for its commitment to make WE•Stand the most advanced water efficiency standard in the world.”

In accordance with IAPMO’s American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited development process, the final TC ballot to review the public comments on the 2017 WE•Stand will begin on April 17 and conclude on May 15.

For specific information about WE•Stand, please contact Dan Cole at dan.cole@iapmo.org.