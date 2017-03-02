ONTARIO, CA — Against the backdrop of a new U.S. federal government that will no doubt impact the future of the plumbing and water efficiency industries, the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE), the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO), and Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI), in cooperation with the World Plumbing Council (WPC) will convene the sixth biennial Emerging Water Technology Symposium (EWTS) in Ontario, Calif., in May 2018. A Call for Abstracts for this highly respected event has been issued and is available for download at http://www.iapmo.org/Documents/EWTS_Call_for_Abstract.pdf.

Previously called the International Emerging Technology Symposium, the EWTS has been renamed to better associate the event with water and plumbing related issues. The sixth EWTS is co-convened by the four associations that have worked together closely over the past few years to grow the symposium and make it a can’t miss event for those who work or are interested in the fields of safe plumbing, water distribution, and water efficiency. The co-conveners stress that the EWTS is still an international event and welcome abstracts and participation from across the globe.

“Speaking on behalf of Barbara Higgens (PMI), Mary Ann Dickinson (AWE), Billy Smith (ASPE), and myself, we are looking forward to continuing our long-term commitment to convene the EWTS,” said GP Russ Chaney, CEO of The IAPMO Group. “The EWTS continues to grow and build upon a reputation for being a highly respected forum where attendees can learn about and discuss the challenges associated with delivering safe water in and around buildings and the new technologies that will play a role in addressing those challenges.

We’re excited to work with ASPE, AWE, and PMI on developing another exciting technical program and networking event, and look forward to welcoming the many industry professionals who so graciously give of their time and share their knowledge to keep our homes and buildings safe.”

A series of videos from previous EWTS symposiums are available for viewing online at http://www.youtube.com/user/IAPMOGroup.

For further information, please contact Maria Bazan at 708/995-3000 or maria.bazan@iapmo.org.