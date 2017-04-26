ONTARIO, CALIF. — Online retailer Amazon.com informed all companies selling refrigerator water filters on its site that a general listing restriction has been added for this product type. All refrigerator water filters listed on Amazon.com must be certified to NSF/ANSI 42.

The certification must include material safety, structural integrity and performance reduction claims. Companies have the option of also having their products tested and certified to NSF/ANSI 53 if they are marketing health effects reduction claims, and to NSF/ANSI 401 if they are marketing the reduction of emerging contaminants.

Certification must be conducted by independent organizations accredited by the American National Standards Institute, such as the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, NSF International and the Water Quality Association.

Companies selling products on Amazon.com need to provide the following information to homeimprovementcontact@amazon.com:

• Amazon Standard Identification Number;

• Water filter brand;

• Water filter manufacturer;

• Model number;

• Certification standard; and

• Certification agency.

Companies have until May 10, 2017, to provide this information to Amazon.com or their products may be suppressed. Suppressed listings are not visible to buyers.

Amazon’s actions follow the introduction of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers’ “Filter it Out” campaign. AHAM is working with its members and accredited certification bodies (IAPMO, NSF and WQA) to help inform consumers about counterfeit water filters.

Companies selling products on Amazon.com that are certified by an accredited agency need to forward the required documentation to Amazon. Companies whose products are not certified are encouraged to contact accredited certification bodies to initiate testing and certification. IAPMO has reserved test benches to accommodate NSF/ANSI 42 test requests for refrigerator filter companies that need quick turnaround times.