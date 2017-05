It must have been about 10 years ago when I was talking with my friend Bill Erickson, chairman of C.J. Erickson Plumbing Co., Alsip, Illinois, about factory-built bathrooms made by Eggrock Modular Solutions, Littleton, Massachusetts. Popular NowIAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List Viega taps Brodie as director of marketingImplications of IoT on the MEP industry /** block-quote styles **/ .pquote { background: ...