Do you own all or a portion of a family business? If so, read on — this article is about you. In a heartbeat the tax-law — especially the estate tax law — can rip a family’s wealth to shreds. It’s amazing. Most successful family business owners toil for their entire lives to build their businesses and their families’ wealth. Yet, death brings a big payday for the IRS. What’s wrong with this picture? Worse yet, could you and your family be in the ...