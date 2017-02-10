This article is about a new and unique concept called the Comprehensive Tax Plan (CTP for short.) The concept creates great tax results, while generating a huge amount of cash for your kids and grandchildren. The easiest way to quickly grasp the genius of CTP is by an example. Popular NowTake off the tool belt: The foreman as managerThe art of hydronic radiant leak detectionMurphy appoints Tim Barton VP, Industrial Business Development /** block-quote styles **/ .pquote { background: ...
Register For Free or Sign In to Access Entire Article
"How to create tax-free wealth while beating up the IRS â€” legally" is FREE to access as a registered user on Contractormag.com. Why register for Contractormag.com? It's simple and free, and provides:
- Access to exclusive articles and news coverage
- The full version of all monthly digital editions dating back to 2010
- Allows you to comment on articles and discuss news with Contractor's editors
- Gain valuable media content and more!