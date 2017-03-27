C’mon … what’s the big deal with core values anyway?
Core values — you’ve probably heard of businesses touting that they have core values. Maybe you donate to a charitable organization that proudly displays its core values. Maybe you even have core values of your own. Or, perhaps you’re like a lot of contractors and wonder, “Do I really need core values? What’s the big deal with them anyway?” Core values sound like a fad, like something that a big company like Google or Apple or Amazon have, so everyone ...