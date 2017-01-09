If you think Paul Revere’s warning — “The British are coming! The British are coming!” — was a significant piece of historical information, consider this: When the British were coming, it was 700 British soldiers in a handful of long-boats crossing the Charles River to meet with a handful of Sons of Liberty in Concord and Lexington. It made all the headlines. But in the case of the Millennials, 80 million of them are coming. 80 million! It’s the largest ...