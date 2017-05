How’s your crystal ball working? Don’t have a crystal ball? How about a genie lamp? No? Are you friends with a palm reader? What are your thoughts on tarot cards? Well, we better start finding some new tradespeople somehow, because 2018 is coming. That’s the year the Department of Labor reports we will be short 260,000 plumbers. It’s also the year we will be short 230,000 HVAC technicians. And every other trade is in exactly the same position. Unfortunately, ...